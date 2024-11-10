Open Menu

Secretary Information, PIO Condole With Aaj TV CEO Over Mother's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Secretary information, PIO condole with Aaj TV CEO over mother's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubasher Hassan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Chief Executive Officer of Aaj tv Group Shahab Zuberi.

The officers of the Ministry of Information expressed their heartfelt condolence and sympathy to Shahab Zuberi and other members of the bereaved family. The secretary information said that she was sad to hear the news of the death of Shahab

Zuberi's mother as it was an irreparable loss and a great shock to the bereaved family.

PIO Mubasher Hassan said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

The secretary information and PIO prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

