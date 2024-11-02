Open Menu

Secretary Information, PIO Extend Condolences Over APP Director Jabbar Zakria's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Secretary information, PIO extend condolences over APP Director Jabbar Zakria's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Director urdu News Service of Associated Press of Pakistan Abdul Jabbar Zakria.

The federal secretary of information and PIO expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family members of the deceased.

Ambreen Jan said she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Abdul Jabbar Zakria's mother.

"The vacuum created by the demise of the mother of Abdul Jabbar Zakria will never be filled," she remarked. 

PIO Mubasher Hassan said he equally shared in the grief of the bereaved family

The federal secretary of information and PIO prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan