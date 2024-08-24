Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Secretary information, PIO extend condolences over death of Aamir Ilyas Rana's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer( PIO) Mubasher Hasan on Saturday extended their condolences over the death of the mother of Express News Islamabad Bureau Chief Aamir Ilyas Rana.

The federal secretary information and PIO expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan said she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Aamir Ilyas Rana's mother as it was great tragedy for him.

Both Secretary Information and PIO said they shared the grief of the bereaved family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

