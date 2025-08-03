Secretary Information, PIO Extend Condolences To Namood Muslim Over His Mother's Demise
Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer ( PIO) Mubashir Hassan on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of ptv World in-charge Syed Namood Muslim.
The secretary information and PIO extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.
Ambreen Jan said the vacuum created by the death of the mother can never be filled.
PIO Mubashir Hassan said they stood with Namood Muslim and his family in this hour of grief.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
