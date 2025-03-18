Secretary Information, PIO greet newly-elected office-bearers of NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer ( PIO) Mubashir Hasan on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the National Press Club,Islamabad.

The Information Secretary and PIO congratulated Azhar Jatoi on being elected as President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Secretary Finance of the NPC.

Terming National Press Club an effective platform for the journalistic community in Pakistan, Ambreen Jan said it was constantly striving for freedom of the press and the rights of journalists.

She expressed the hope that the newly-elected leadership of NPC will utilize its capabilities and take effective steps for the welfare of journalists and the development of the media.

PIO Mubashir Hasan said in view of the challenges of the modern era, the promotion of independent, responsible and fact-based journalism was the need of the hour.

He hoped that the National Press Club will maintain its glorious traditions in this regard.

The Secretary and PIO assured that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was committed to continuing all possible cooperation with the National Press Club and the journalistic community.

They also hoped that the new leadership of NPC will play key role in making National Press Club more active and effective.