ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and Principal Information Officer ( PIO) Mubashir Hassan on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of the wife of National Press Club President Azhar Jatoi.

Shahera Shahid and Mubashir Hassan said that they shared grief of Azhar Jatoi and his family in this hour of sorrow.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.