Open Menu

Secretary Information, PIO Grieved Over Death Of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Secretary Information, PIO grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and Principal Information Officer ( PIO) Mubashir Hassan on Saturday expressed deep grief over the death of the wife of National Press Club President Azhar Jatoi.

Shahera Shahid and Mubashir Hassan said that they shared grief of Azhar Jatoi and his family in this hour of sorrow.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Wife Jatoi Family

Recent Stories

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

17 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

19 hours ago
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

20 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

20 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

22 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

23 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

23 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan