Secretary Information, PIO Grieved Over Demise Of Father Of NPC President Azhar Jatoi
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mobashir Hassan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the father of National Press Club (NPC) President Azhar Jatoi.
In their condolence messages, the Secretary Information and PIO expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
