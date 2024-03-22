Open Menu

Secretary Information Visits APP Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Secretary Information visits APP Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, undertook a visit to the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Karachi Bureau on Friday.

During her visit, she meticulously inspected various sections of the bureau office, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its operations.

Accompanied by key figures including the Station Director of PBC, senior officers from the Press Information Department (PID), the Bureau Chief APP Karachi, and representatives from the Audit Bureau of Circulation, Shahera Shahid also visited PBC, and the Fisheries department.

Upon her arrival at the PBC building, she received a warm welcome from the Station Director of Radio Pakistan and other senior officers from APP and the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

