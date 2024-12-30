Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitions among students

Secretary Information Imran Khan during his visit to the Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan, reviewed the short films, documentary competitions among students of government schools across the province

He chaired a meeting which was attended by DG PR Balochistan Muhammad Noor Khetran, Director Public Relations Syed Tanveer Akhtar, Director Public Relations Syed Ahmed Shahwani, Deputy Director Public Relations Muhammad Naseebullah, and other officers.

During the meeting, the short documentaries submitted by students from across the province were reviewed.

It is noteworthy that the Information Department is organizing these competitions to highlight the positive image of Balochistan and showcase the talent of students.

Students securing the first, second, and third positions in these competitions will be awarded prizes, while all participants will receive certificates to encourage their efforts.

During the meeting, Secretary Information Imran Khan said that under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Information Department is vigorously promoting government policies, development projects, and public welfare initiatives.

He said that the short film documentary competition will not only enhance students' abilities but also help highlight tourism and cultural heritage of Balochistan.

He added that this initiative reflects the bright future of Balochistan, where the younger generation can use their creative skills to promote a positive image of the province.