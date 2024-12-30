- Home
- Pakistan
- Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitions among students
Secretary Information Visits DGPR, Reviewed Short Films, Documentary Competitions Among Students
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Secretary Information Imran Khan during his visit to the Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan, reviewed the short films, documentary competitions among students of government schools across the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Secretary Information Imran Khan during his visit to the Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan, reviewed the short films, documentary competitions among students of government schools across the province.
He chaired a meeting which was attended by DG PR Balochistan Muhammad Noor Khetran, Director Public Relations Syed Tanveer Akhtar, Director Public Relations Syed Ahmed Shahwani, Deputy Director Public Relations Muhammad Naseebullah, and other officers.
During the meeting, the short documentaries submitted by students from across the province were reviewed.
It is noteworthy that the Information Department is organizing these competitions to highlight the positive image of Balochistan and showcase the talent of students.
Students securing the first, second, and third positions in these competitions will be awarded prizes, while all participants will receive certificates to encourage their efforts.
During the meeting, Secretary Information Imran Khan said that under the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Information Department is vigorously promoting government policies, development projects, and public welfare initiatives.
He said that the short film documentary competition will not only enhance students' abilities but also help highlight tourism and cultural heritage of Balochistan.
He added that this initiative reflects the bright future of Balochistan, where the younger generation can use their creative skills to promote a positive image of the province.
Recent Stories
Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind
600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari
Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro
Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..
FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister
Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024
Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge
Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..
Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind3 minutes ago
-
600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro3 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitions among students3 minutes ago
-
FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder3 minutes ago
-
Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 202410 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge10 minutes ago
-
Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: PEC Sindh8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC8 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth8 minutes ago
-
Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik8 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar mour ..8 minutes ago