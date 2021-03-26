Secretary Information visits Jamshoro to inspect ongoing construction work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Information Rafiq Ahmed Buriro on Friday arrived Jamshoro to inspect the ongoing construction work of the District Information Office and issued directions to concerned officers to expedite the development work.

He also assured timely release of funds from the finance department to complete the schemes of Information Department within stipulated time.

Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Shaikh, Deputy Director Information Mohammad Sabir Kaka and engineers of provincial buildings briefed the secretary regarding the progress of the uplift work and informed that worth Rs 129 million projects were underway for construction of Hyderabad Division's eight District Information Offices, which include Rs.25. 51millions for construction of Directorate of Hyderabad Information building which is almost completed and Rs 12.62 million have been earmarked for construction of District Information Office Jamshoro.

Rafiq Ahmed Buriro said the construction of 9 Information district offices of Hyderabad Division had been approved while construction work of the Divisional Offices of Information Department Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad was in final stage.

The Information Department has planned for extensive reforms in accordance with the requirements of the modern era. For this purpose training programs are being conducted in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur simultaneously to enhance the skills of the officers and technical staff of the Information Department, Rafique Burriro said.

He also directed the Divisional Director Information Hyderabad to ensure attendance of all officers in the training program and warned that the action would be taken against those who were not attending training sessions regularly.

The secretary information ordered the engineers of the provincial building department to speed up the pace of work on the development projects of the information department and said that he will pay surprise visit to inspect the development work.

He also directed them to complete the work within a stipulated time.

He further directed the concerned officers of the information department to personally monitor the development work and to submit a report on regular basis.