Secretary Information Visits KP Information Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Secretary Information visits KP Information Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department, Zakaullah Khattak on Wednesday visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission and was briefed by Chief Information Commissioner Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan.

Zakaullah Khattak was briefed about the Commission's functions, achievements and other important issues.

He was informed that at present the Commission has signed MOUs with GIZ, Governance and Public Policy (Planning and Development Department project) and other social sector organizations in improving service delivery, ensuring transparency and proper implementation of the law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The programme provides advisory services in areas of cooperation, including Capacity building of Public Information Officers (PIOs) in 10 districts, training on E-Filing of requests for information, awareness raising campaigns for civil servants, civil society organizations, academia and think tanks besides supporting the provincial and local administrations, media and civil society.

Chief Commissioner stated that the Commission in collaboration with GIZ has aired 45 radio talk shows from September 2021 till date from Radio Pakhtunkhwa FM 92.

2, Abaseen Radio and Radio Pakistan and the said practice will continue in future too.

Besides this, the Commission has also published advertisements in print media to aware the masses about the benefits of this sunshine law.

In addition to this, four appellate offices/benches in Swat, Bannu, Kohat and Abbottabad were functional.

These offices facilitate the complainants in hearing of their grievances instead of Peshawar.

Secretary Information expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Commission and said that the Right to Information Commission was of utmost importance to both the government and the public.

He added that to overcome the challenges being faced by the Commission all available resources would be used. He said that role of the Commission is excellent in provision of timely information to the public.

He termed Right to Information and role of the RTI commission one of the best tool to ensure transparency and working of the government. He said that efforts are being made to strengthen the KP Information commission to serve the public in best possible manner.

