Secretary Information visits PBC Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani visited Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Headquarters Islamabad on Monday.

On the occasion, he inspected different sections of Radio Pakistan, including General news Room, Reporting Section, Social Media, Current Affairs and studios, said a press release issued here.

Acknowledging the importance of the Radio for its outreach across the country, he expressed confidence that Radio Pakistan will be the best organization in future.

Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar briefed the Secretary Information about working and digitization plan of Radio Pakistan.

She said India is encroaching into Radio frequencies of Pakistan; therefore, the new digital policy is being adopted to take Pakistan's narrative across the country and beyond.

She said the digital migration policy would be implemented in PBC in three phases.

The DG Radio Pakistan also briefed the Secretary about new business plan of Radio Pakistan to meet expenses of the organization.

The Secretary assured that he will pursue the digitization plan, and in first phase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and border areas will be covered to counter the Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

He also appreciated performance and working of the PBC staff and assured that economic crisis of Radio Pakistan will be resolved and pending payments to the pensioners and employees will be made soon.