Secretary Information visits RIO Swat, Radio FM98; inspects transmission room

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah here Friday visited the Regional Information Office Swat (RIO) and Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 Swat.

He was accompanied by Director General Information Imdadullah and Deputy Secretary Information Noorul Huda. They also visited the transmission room and studio of MF98 Radio.

The Transmission Engineers briefed them on radio transmission and said that our broadcast was being listened to in a 50km surrounding areas providing information, education and entertainment to listeners.

Secretary Information applauded performance of Radio Swat staff and said that the provincial government would set up boosters to keep people informed on time besides efforts would be made to extend its broadcast services to Kalam area.

ADC Swat Zameen Khan, Chairman Swat Press Club Shahzad Alam, Rashid Iqbal, Ghulam Farooq Spain and others were also present.