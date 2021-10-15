Secretary Information vows to resolve journalists' issues

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Thursday said the government was committed to resolve all issues of journalistic community and matters related to press club's would be resolved on priority basis.

Speaking to the reporters during his visit to Hyderabad press club, Secretary Information said that it was the responsibility of his department to create a soft image of the government and at the same time it was taking measures to resolve issues of the journalists.

The journalists and Information department are two wheels of a vehicle, Secretary Information said and added that all officers have been directed to remain in close coordination with media persons.

Abdul Rasheed Solangi said the Sindh government had increased Hyderabad Press Club' grant from Rs 15 million to Rs 20 million.

He said he was ready to resolve the problems of the media persons.

He said the government had started development projects for the welfare of common men and media, besides identifying mistakes, should appreciate people's friendly steps of the government.

Appreciating the performance of Director Information Hyderabad, he said a sophisticated system was being devised to resolve journalists' problems at door step so that their issues could be resolved in their respective districts.

He informed the media that after the 28th amendment in the constitution, the Sindh government had passed 16 amendments in the provincial Labour department and 14 rules had so far been notified.

Sindh is the first province of the country that had formulated labour policy, he said and added that the labour department had also framed home based workers law for registration of home based workers.

He said due passage of this law, the home based workers could get all facilities admissible for labourers.

The Director General Information Ghulam Saqlain, Director Press Information Saleem Khan, Director Admin Akhtar Surhio, Divisional Director Hyderabad Sawai Khan and others were also accompanied by the Secretary during the visit to HPC.

President HPC Abdullah Shaikh, Secretary Iqbal Mallah,senior journalist Ali Hassan, Tasawar Shad Abbas Qasar and members of the governing body were also present on the occasion.

The guests were also presented gifts of Ajrak as a tradition.