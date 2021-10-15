UrduPoint.com

Secretary Information Vows To Resolve Journalists' Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Secretary Information vows to resolve journalists' issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The provincial Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Thursday said the government was committed to resolve all issues of journalistic community and matters related to press club's would be resolved on priority basis.

Speaking to the reporters during his visit to Hyderabad press club, Secretary Information said that it was the responsibility of his department to create a soft image of the government and at the same time it was taking measures to resolve issues of the journalists.

The journalists and Information department are two wheels of a vehicle, Secretary Information said and added that all officers have been directed to remain in close coordination with media persons.

Abdul Rasheed Solangi said the Sindh government had increased Hyderabad Press Club' grant from Rs 15 million to Rs 20 million.

He said he was ready to resolve the problems of the media persons.

He said the government had started development projects for the welfare of common men and media, besides identifying mistakes, should appreciate people's friendly steps of the government.

Appreciating the performance of Director Information Hyderabad, he said a sophisticated system was being devised to resolve journalists' problems at door step so that their issues could be resolved in their respective districts.

He informed the media that after the 28th amendment in the constitution, the Sindh government had passed 16 amendments in the provincial Labour department and 14 rules had so far been notified.

Sindh is the first province of the country that had formulated labour policy, he said and added that the labour department had also framed home based workers law for registration of home based workers.

He said due passage of this law, the home based workers could get all facilities admissible for labourers.

The Director General Information Ghulam Saqlain, Director Press Information Saleem Khan, Director Admin Akhtar Surhio, Divisional Director Hyderabad Sawai Khan and others were also accompanied by the Secretary during the visit to HPC.

President HPC Abdullah Shaikh, Secretary Iqbal Mallah,senior journalist Ali Hassan, Tasawar Shad Abbas Qasar and members of the governing body were also present on the occasion.

The guests were also presented gifts of Ajrak as a tradition.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Vehicle Hyderabad Same Media All From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

49 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

1 hour ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

12 minutes ago
 Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

12 minutes ago
 Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad ..

Auqaf dept organizes International Mehfil e Milad Mustafa (PBUH)

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.