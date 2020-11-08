Secretary inspects 11th Vintage & Classical Cars Rally; says four Intl standard tourism centres being established in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Sports, Culture, Tourism, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed here Sunday inspected the 11th Vintage and Classic cars Rally before its departure to Multan.

In the rally, over 50 classic, vintage and antiques vehicles from 1930 to 1970 from different cities of the country were participating.

The rally would start from Peshawar and will reach Multan. It will also pass through Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Galiyat and will culminate at Khanpor.

In a media briefing on occasion of 11th Vintage and Classic car Rally under aegies of Culture and Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, the Secretary said there was a huge potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its mesmerizing natural beauty, waterfalls, birds chanting lush green valleys, lakes, centuries old Ghandhara civilization heritage sites and ancient architecture buildings like Takht Bhai, Gor Gatri and Sethi House.

To promote tourism in KP, he said international standards tourism centres were being established at Mankyal Swat, Madkalshat Chitral, Thandyani Abbottabad and Mansehra.

He said state-of-the art tourism centres would als be established at Kumrat, Bin Shahi, Skyland, Laram Top, Allai, Batgram and Shanga.

Abid Majeed said the completion of modern tourism projects would help create jobs opportunities and accelerate pace of economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These new centres would help reduce tourists pressure on existing tourists destinations and would open new avenues for eco-tourists and adventure sports lovers.

The tourism department would encourage journalists working on sports, tourism, culture, and archeology beats on the basis of quality reports, features, articles, columns and documentaries on projecting the real tourism image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Tourism Department has decided to give annual awards to journalists to recognize their excellent performance in the field of archeology, sports, tourism and culture.

In this regard, an impressive Recognition Media Award 2020 ceremony organized by KP Sports and Tourism Department was held at Sethi House Peshawar on Saturday night where journalists from print and electronic media were awarded for promoting tourism in the province.

The award distribution ceremony was attended besides others by Provincial Minister for Local Bodies, Akbar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash and Secretary Tourism, Archeology, Sports, Cultural and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed.