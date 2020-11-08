UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Inspects 11th Vintage & Classical Cars Rally; Says Four Intl Standard Tourism Centres Being Established In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Secretary inspects 11th Vintage & Classical Cars Rally; says four Intl standard tourism centres being established in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Sports, Culture, Tourism, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed here Sunday inspected the 11th Vintage and Classic cars Rally before its departure to Multan.

In the rally, over 50 classic, vintage and antiques vehicles from 1930 to 1970 from different cities of the country were participating.

The rally would start from Peshawar and will reach Multan. It will also pass through Lahore, Azad Kashmir, Galiyat and will culminate at Khanpor.

In a media briefing on occasion of 11th Vintage and Classic car Rally under aegies of Culture and Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, the Secretary said there was a huge potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its mesmerizing natural beauty, waterfalls, birds chanting lush green valleys, lakes, centuries old Ghandhara civilization heritage sites and ancient architecture buildings like Takht Bhai, Gor Gatri and Sethi House.

To promote tourism in KP, he said international standards tourism centres were being established at Mankyal Swat, Madkalshat Chitral, Thandyani Abbottabad and Mansehra.

He said state-of-the art tourism centres would als be established at Kumrat, Bin Shahi, Skyland, Laram Top, Allai, Batgram and Shanga.

Abid Majeed said the completion of modern tourism projects would help create jobs opportunities and accelerate pace of economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These new centres would help reduce tourists pressure on existing tourists destinations and would open new avenues for eco-tourists and adventure sports lovers.

The tourism department would encourage journalists working on sports, tourism, culture, and archeology beats on the basis of quality reports, features, articles, columns and documentaries on projecting the real tourism image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Tourism Department has decided to give annual awards to journalists to recognize their excellent performance in the field of archeology, sports, tourism and culture.

In this regard, an impressive Recognition Media Award 2020 ceremony organized by KP Sports and Tourism Department was held at Sethi House Peshawar on Saturday night where journalists from print and electronic media were awarded for promoting tourism in the province.

The award distribution ceremony was attended besides others by Provincial Minister for Local Bodies, Akbar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash and Secretary Tourism, Archeology, Sports, Cultural and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Abbottabad Swat Vehicles Car Mansehra Chitral Allai Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday 2020 Media From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs Love

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

16 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

46 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

1 hour ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.