Secretary Inspects Distribution Of Flour Among Deserving People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Secretary inspects distribution of flour among deserving people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation, Adeel Shah on Tuesday visited Kohat and inspected the distribution of flour among deserving people under BISP.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Azmat Ulllah Wazir.

He also met with people and inspects the working of a mobile application.

Secretary also visited Afrdi Flour Mills Darra Adam Khel and inspects the weight and quality of the flour.

He also directed the district administration to look into the concerns of people regarding flour distribution.

