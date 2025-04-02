Secretary Inspects Medical Facilities At Shahdara Teaching Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Secretary Azmat Mehmood visited Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital on Wednesday to inspect medical facilities and patient care.
He was accompanied by Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood Rahmani and Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem. He interacted with patients and gathered feedback regarding the quality of medical services. Expressing displeasure at a ward boy serving as the lab in-charge, he ordered for immediate corrective action.
The inspection covered various aspects, including availability of medicines, doctors' attendance, and the functioning of the Chief Minister’s complaint cell. The secretary issued on-the-spot directives to improve patient care, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The secretary directed the hospital authorities to prominently display the duty roster and a list of available medicines. He also expressed displeasure at the absence of a sound system in the emergency department, and ordered for immediate provision of chairs and benches for attendants.
Fatima Jinnah Medical University vice-chancellor also ordered for enhancing supervision in affiliated hospitals.
Secretary Azmat Mehmood stated that the government hospital visits were being conducted to assess conditions and ensure that patients dis not face any difficulties. He reaffirmed that no negligence in patient treatment and care would be tolerated.
