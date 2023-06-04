UrduPoint.com

Secretary Inspects Rawalpindi Health Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Secretary inspects Rawalpindi health facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary for Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Gujjar Khan and Rural Health Center (RHC), Kontrilla to check the ongoing construction work and patient facilities.

During a visit to RHC Kontrilla, he directed the concerned to complete the remaining construction work at the earliest and passed instructions for the release of funds for doctors' residencies.

Meanwhile, during a surprise inspection of THQ Hospital Gujjar Khan, the Secretary checked the staff's attendance, the record of medicines stock, the defacing of medicines, the expiry list, data entry on EMR and cleanliness arrangements at the Hospital.

He also took rounds of the OPD, Emergency Department, Isolation rooms, Dengue Ward, clinics of vertical programmes and Operation Theater.

Ali Jan directed the medical officers to provide the best kind of health facilities to the people reaching the health centers.

He also interacted with patients to get their feedback regarding the quality of healthcare services.

