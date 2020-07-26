UrduPoint.com
Secretary Inspects Relief Activities In Golen Gol, Chitral

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Secretary inspects relief activities in Golen Gol, Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aamir Latif on Saturday visited Chitral and inspected rehabilitation and relief activities in flood affected Golen Gol area.

He was accompanied by District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 workers and concerned officials of the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that rehabilitation work was underway in flood affected areas under a comprehensive strategy. He said that problems of people residing in these areas had been conveyed to concerned departments and resources were being utilized to resolve them at the earliest.

He said that relief goods including tents, kitchen sets, plastic mats and hygiene kits had been distributed among the affected people and medical camps had also been established at different places.

The secretary also directed to open roads and bridges affected by floods in the area.

