Secretary inspects renovation work of historical 'Basant Hall'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquity Akbar Leghari here on Sunday along with Commissioner Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inspected repair, renovation and rehabilitation work of historical building "Basant Hall".

The renovation of this historical place was started by Endowment Fund Trust of Sindh to rehabilitate historical building.

The Chairman, Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) of Sindh Jahangir Siddiqui, its secretary Hameed Akhud, Nilofer Shaikh, Ishtiaq Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

Endowment Fund Trust Engineer Muhammad Ali Memon informed the visiting dignitaries that repair work of historical Basant Hall was in progress while keeping natural beauty of the building intact.

He also showed old and new pictures of the historical building to the secretary culture and other visitors.

Secretary Culture and EFT officers also paid visit to other historical and heritage sites such as Sindh Universitys old campus (Model school), Molchand Dialdas Park and Hussainabad Park.

Abass Bsaloch and DC Fuad Soomro said district administration would write a letter so that repair and renovation work on these sites be started soon.