Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Tuesday instructed the District Health Officers to ensure the availability of doctors and paramedical staff in hospitals to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

Under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, a reviews meeting of Primary Health Services Quetta and Kalat Division was held here to appraise the monitoring reports of the health facilities in the area.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the labor room should be fully activated and provided with all facilities. He added that women sometimes lost their lives during delivery due to very minor negligence, which is preventable.

Abdullah Khan said that the health care facilities can be improved in the province as there is no substitute for human life. He that there is no tolerance for any kind of lapse in timely medical assistance to prevent maternal mortality.

He ordered that to ensure procurement/disbursement of medicines and availability of medicines in DHOs. He asked to submit the monthly performance report of doctors and paramedical staff appointed on ad hoc basis.

He directed the district health officers to take strict action against absent staff in District Health Committee meetings and monitor the performance of Drug Inspectors. He called to take indiscriminate actions against those selling fake and substandard medicines.

The secretary said that the attendance of all staff including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lady health workers should be ensured in the districts hospitals. He said that there is a need to restore the public's trust in these institutions by improving the condition of government hospitals in Balochistan.