Secretary Interior launches practitioner’s handbook 'Navigating Extradition in Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Interior and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with CODE PAKISTAN and Research Society of International Law (RSIL) developed the handbook “Navigating Extradition in Pakistan” which was launched by Secretary Interior Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, the interior secretary said that extradition was a formal process whereby "one state surrenders an individual to another state for prosecution or punishment for crimes committed in the requesting country’s jurisdiction".

It was mostly enabled by a treaty, however, in some cases it was done on the basis of an individual memorandum of understanding and on a case-by-case basis, he added.

Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani said the process was fraught with strategic as well as operational level delays. The extradition process was not widely understood by Pakistani authorities and its timelines could become excessively long.

One key bottleneck, he said, was the enquiry magistrate proceedings which often and erroneously became a full trial.

He said the 'Practitioner's Handbook' was intended to function as a comprehensive resource for professionals, including the government officials, involved at every stage of handling extradition requests.

"It provides a detailed and structured description of the extradition process and requires the enquiry magistrate to conduct proceedings summarily so extradition requests can be processed expeditiously and justly," he added.

it would improve transaction quality and reduce delays as well as strengthen international cooperation, the secretary said.

The event was also attended by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.

Other guests included senior officials from the ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Law and Justice as well as the Economic Affairs Division, law enforcement agencies, and regulatory bodies like the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Securities Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP) and Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Officials of international organisations working in the area of serious and organised crime in Pakistan also attended the launch as well.