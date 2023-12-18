ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani on Monday took the notice of the martyrdom of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf and his son by robbers in Islamabad.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf and his son, the Secretary Interior sought a report from the Inspector General of Police Islamabad about the incident.

He paid tributes the martyred policeman, who along with his son tried to foil the dacoity attempt by the robbers risking their lives.

The Secretary Interior directed the IGP to take all possible measures for improving improve peace and security in Islamabad and ensure protection of the citizens.