Secretary Interior tenders apology to Chairman Senate for absence from committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Interior Monday apologized to Chairman Senate on behalf of the officials and officers for failing to attend the proceedings of the Senate and its committees.In a formal communication addressed to the Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar, Secretary Interior has assured to remain careful in future. Explaining his stance, Secretary Interior has stated that member Capital Development Authority CDA ) Khushal Khan was deputed to attend Senate meeting on November 8, 2019

As he was on leave and the Director General (Legal), CDA failed to depute an alternate due to which the embarrassing situation occurred. The Chairman CDA, Secretary Interior said, had been directed to take action against the officers for their negligence. In his letter, Secretary Interior had observed that the ministry of Interior held the Parliament and its committees in high esteem and therefore, had assured, while tendering unconditional apology, to remain careful in future.