Secretary Interior Tenders Apology To Chairman Senate For Absence From Committee
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:45 PM
Secretary Interior Monday apologized to Chairman Senate on behalf of the officials and officers for failing to attend the proceedings of the Senate and its committees
As he was on leave and the Director General (Legal), CDA failed to depute an alternate due to which the embarrassing situation occurred. The Chairman CDA, Secretary Interior said, had been directed to take action against the officers for their negligence. In his letter, Secretary Interior had observed that the ministry of Interior held the Parliament and its committees in high esteem and therefore, had assured, while tendering unconditional apology, to remain careful in future.