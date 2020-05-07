Secretary Irrigation checks prices, quality of items

Secretary Irrigation Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Imtiaz Mart Sheikhupura Road to check quality and price of essential items at DC counter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Irrigation Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Imtiaz Mart Sheikhupura Road to check quality and price of essential items at DC counter.

He also checked availability of pulses, flour, fruits and vegetables.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mian Aftab Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool were also present.

The secretary met with consumers and said that quality of essential items were being ensured at mega marts during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, Secretary Irrigation Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman went to district Chiniot and chaired a meeting of district administration held on different policies.

He also went to wheat procurement center besides checking of pre-flood arrangements.