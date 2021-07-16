UrduPoint.com
Secretary Irrigation Given Additional Charge As DG Water Resources Commission

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given additional charge to Secretary Irrigation Department to work as Director General-cum-Secretary of KP Water Resources Commission.

According to a notification issued by establishment division said that in order to operationalize Khyber Pakthunkhwa Water Resources Commission, the competent authority is please to assign additional charge of the post of Director General-cum-Secretary of the Water Resources Commission to Secretary Irrigation Departmentwith immediate effect till appointment/posting of regular Director General.

The Water Resources Commission setup under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Act, 2020 to take all policy decisions for conserving, redistributing or otherwise augmenting water resources and allocating water resources for domestic, agriculture, ecological, industrial or other purposes in difference areas of the province.

