Secretary Irrigation inspect dykes in Kashmore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Irrigation, Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Tuesday visited various parts of Kashmore district and inspected work continued for strengthening of the dykes.

He was accompanied by Chief Engineer Irrigation Masood Ahmed Seehar and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munawar Ali.

On the occasion, irrigation department officials briefed the secretary on the progress made so far.

Secretary Irrigation said that relief camps would be set up along dykes.

He further said that Irrigation Department as well as District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had been put on a high alert, and had been directed to complete the strengthening work within stipulated period.