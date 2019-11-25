UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Irrigation Inspects Development Projects, Dams In Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

Secretary Irrigation inspects development projects, dams in Balochistan

Provincial Secretary for Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday said the quality and timely completion of development projects would be ensured so that welfare of people would not be delayed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary for Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday said the quality and timely completion of development projects would be ensured so that welfare of people would not be delayed.

He expressed these views while visiting Kuhlo and Barkhan area of Balochistan to inspect ongoing development schemes of Irrigation Department where Deputy Speaker Technical Irrigation Fiyyaz-ul Haq, Muhammad Azhar, Superintending Engineer Irrigation Loralai Circle Yar Muhammad Loon, Executive Engineer Kuhlo, Barkhan Irafan Lashari, SDO Brakhan Amir Muhammad, Engineer Haji Juma Khan, Engineer Mehrab Khan and Engineer Fasal Zarkoon were present on the occasion.

Secretary Irrigation Akbar Baloch inspected various development projects including under construction Neel Irrigation, Khanki Dam, Barkhan, Pirwali Dam Barkhan, Nahar Kot Dam Barkhan and ongoing schemes in both areas.

He directed concerned officials that development schemes would timely be completed in order to get people beneficial of these projects, adding that no compromise would be made on standard of projects.

He said provincial government was taking practical steps to ensure welfare of public at their doorsteps and in this regard.

Earlier, Executive Engineer Irrigation Kuhlo, Barkhan Irfan Lashari briefed the provincial secretary about works of ongoing schemes including dams in respective areas. Secretary Irrigation also expressed his satisfaction on performance of relevant officials.

Related Topics

Balochistan Dam Circle Barkhan Loralai Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation calls in 26 players fo ..

3 minutes ago

Most US Voters For First Time Prefer Life Prison S ..

3 minutes ago

Next Hearing on UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

18 minutes ago

Medvedev Says Relations With Separate Partners Mor ..

3 minutes ago

Cameroon opposition says to boycott legislative po ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.