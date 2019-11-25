Secretary Irrigation inspects development projects, dams in Balochistan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary for Irrigation Ali Akbar Baloch on Monday said the quality and timely completion of development projects would be ensured so that welfare of people would not be delayed.

He expressed these views while visiting Kuhlo and Barkhan area of Balochistan to inspect ongoing development schemes of Irrigation Department where Deputy Speaker Technical Irrigation Fiyyaz-ul Haq, Muhammad Azhar, Superintending Engineer Irrigation Loralai Circle Yar Muhammad Loon, Executive Engineer Kuhlo, Barkhan Irafan Lashari, SDO Brakhan Amir Muhammad, Engineer Haji Juma Khan, Engineer Mehrab Khan and Engineer Fasal Zarkoon were present on the occasion.

Secretary Irrigation Akbar Baloch inspected various development projects including under construction Neel Irrigation, Khanki Dam, Barkhan, Pirwali Dam Barkhan, Nahar Kot Dam Barkhan and ongoing schemes in both areas.

He directed concerned officials that development schemes would timely be completed in order to get people beneficial of these projects, adding that no compromise would be made on standard of projects.

He said provincial government was taking practical steps to ensure welfare of public at their doorsteps and in this regard.

Earlier, Executive Engineer Irrigation Kuhlo, Barkhan Irfan Lashari briefed the provincial secretary about works of ongoing schemes including dams in respective areas. Secretary Irrigation also expressed his satisfaction on performance of relevant officials.