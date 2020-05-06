UrduPoint.com
Secretary Irrigation Punjab Visits Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:24 PM

On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Secretary Irrigation Punjab Zahid Akhtar Maan visited here on Wednesday

He was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at circuit house on Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, anti-coronavirus and anti-dengue measures, wheat procurement campaign continued in the district and implementation on price control mechanism.

The DC said that effective measures were being taken for protection of citizens from coronavirus and dengue mosquito.

He also briefed about procured wheat and price control mechanism in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmed, AC (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, AC (Saddar) Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, District food Controller Ali Imran, and other officers were present on the occasion.

The provincial secretary hailed the steps taken by the district administration for coronavirus pandemic and dengue larva and directed for strictly implementing on SOPs of the health department.

He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at quarantine centers to quarantine passengers and treatment facilities being provided to coronavirus patients at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Later, the provincial secretary visited wheat procurement centers and examined the distribution of gunny bags (bardana) to farmers.

He also inspected facilities available at procurement centers for farmers.

The secretary irrigation also went to mega departmental stores and checked prices and quality of essential items placed at government counters.

