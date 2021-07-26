Secretary irrigation SP for action against water theft

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Irrigation Department South Punjab Engineer Amir Khattak on Monday directed to take action against water theft to ensure water provision to farmers of far-flung areas.

Talking to the concerned officers and media representatives at his office here, he said that his office will always try to help solve the problems of farmers of South Punjab. For the purpose, various dams have been constructed to make the flood water usable to benefit from the stored water, he added.

He also directed the Chief Engineer of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan zones to take immediate action against water thieves without any discrimination and ensure early completion of development works.

Additional Secretary Admin Urooj Al Hassan, Additional Secretary Technical Faisal Mushtaq, Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Jabbar Gujjar and Deputy Secretary Technical Mohsin Nazir, and all the Section Officers and Secretary Office staff welcomed Secretary Irrigation Department South Punjab Engineer Amir Khattak on assuming office and presented bouquets.