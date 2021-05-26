UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Irrigation SP Terms Establishing Of South Punjab Secretariat Historical Landmark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:55 PM

Secretary Irrigation SP terms establishing of South Punjab Secretariat historical landmark

Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad Wednesday said that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was a historical landmark which would help resolving problems of local people at their doorsteps

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad Wednesday said that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was a historical landmark which would help resolving problems of local people at their doorsteps.

Talking to media persons here at his office, he said Bahawalpur Division was an agricultural region and plays an important role in national economic development.

He said there were complaints related to water theft in the area which were being resolved on a priority basis after establishing of Secretary Irrigation Office.

The secretary irrigation said the provision of water to tail areas would be ensured and merit would be ensured in water distribution. He said that a new system was being established for the collection of water tax and other charges. He said that a force would be constituted for stopping water theft.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Bahawalpur Media Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Next year's Vuelta to start from Utrecht

1 minute ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

1 minute ago

Ex-aide says UK Covid policy failed the public

1 minute ago

Moscow Refutes Claims of Involvement in Ryanair Pl ..

4 minutes ago

EU Sets 10 Priorities to Tackle Organized Crime in ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Yemen Hope to Restore Economic Ties Once P ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.