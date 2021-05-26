Secretary Irrigation SP terms establishing of South Punjab Secretariat historical landmark

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad Wednesday said that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was a historical landmark which would help resolving problems of local people at their doorsteps

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad Wednesday said that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was a historical landmark which would help resolving problems of local people at their doorsteps.

Talking to media persons here at his office, he said Bahawalpur Division was an agricultural region and plays an important role in national economic development.

He said there were complaints related to water theft in the area which were being resolved on a priority basis after establishing of Secretary Irrigation Office.

The secretary irrigation said the provision of water to tail areas would be ensured and merit would be ensured in water distribution. He said that a new system was being established for the collection of water tax and other charges. He said that a force would be constituted for stopping water theft.