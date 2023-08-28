Open Menu

Secretary Irrigation SP Visits Empress Flood Embarkment

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Irrigation Department South Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razzaqi visited the Empress Flood Embarkment in Bahawalpur.

He said that we are witnessing the biggest flood after 1988.

He inspected the flood camp established by the Irrigation Department.

He directed that the concerned authorities should maintain and monitor the flood embankment around the clock.

He directed that all efforts should be made to protect the life and property of the people. All resources should be utilized and no negligence will be considered in this regard.

