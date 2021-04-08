Secretary Irrigation takes action against corrupt officials, contractors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 )

During the visit, XEN and SDO of Nowshera District submitted a review and performance report but the Secretary termed it as unsatisfactory and incomplete and ordered action against those responsible.

He ordered to initiate legal action against concerned officials and contractors and submit inquiry report within a week.

The secretary said that delaying tactics would not be tolerated in the department and warned of taking legal action against corrupt officers and contractors.

He sought report of all the projects within a week, adding revenue target should be achieved at any cost.