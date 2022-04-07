UrduPoint.com

Secretary Irrigation Visits Domail, Bannu Sasta Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Secretary Irrigation visits Domail, Bannu Sasta bazaars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz Thrsday visited the Ramazan Sasta bazaars established in Bannu and Domail tehsils under the policy of the Provincial Government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dr.

Tayyab Hayat, Dawood Salimi, District Food Controller Bannu, TMO Bannu Almar Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He checked the price list, availability and quality of food items and prices in the Sasta bazaars.

He directed the administration and food department to ensure availability of dailyuse items on rates fixed by the district price committee and strictly deal with the violators.

