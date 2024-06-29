Secretary Irrigation visits Sutlej River to inspect changes after construction of bridges

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Secretary of Irrigation Department Southern Punjab Ijaz Khaliq Razaqi here on Saturday visited Bahawalpur and inspected the changes in the shape of Sutlej River resulting from the construction of bridges on the Eastern Motorway M5 and Musa Pak (Aimanwala) locations by the National Highway Authority.

Relevant officials were also present during his visit.

Following the construction of bridges at the locations of Eastern Motorway M5 and Musa Pak (Aimanwala), a link road connecting Bahawalpur district to Motorway M5 at Jhangra East has been constructed at Ahmadpur East Flood Bund by the Punjab Highway Department.