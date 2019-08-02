UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary IT Directs NTC To Recover Dues

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:20 PM

Secretary IT directs NTC to recover dues

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has directed National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to start campaign for the recovery of its dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has directed National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to start campaign for the recovery of its dues.

The secretary gave this direction during his visit to National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters, a press release received here on Friday said.

Shoaib Ahmad asked Managing Director (MD) National Telecommunication Corporation, Brig (Retd) Viqar Rashid Khan that the NTC should extend its outreach across country and it should especially focus on less-developed areas of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier, Viqar Rashid Khan briefed the secretary about the working of the NTC and its achievements during the last five years.

The Secretary was also apprised about the projects of the NTC.

The Managing Director said that NTC was the first public sector telecoms operator to establish the cloud based Tier-III National Data Center.

Shoaib appreciated the initiatives taken by NTC for provision of secure and reliable data services to federal government and other public sector organizations. The secretary said that he was happy to learn that the NTC was managing its expenses itself and generating its revenue.

He said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would extend its full support for resolving all issues of NTC.

Shoaib also visited National Data Center at NTC and appreciated the performance of NTC.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Visit Rashid Khan All Government

Recent Stories

Regional ISC office to be established in Islamabad ..

48 seconds ago

Sports Board Punjab to hold sports events on Indep ..

51 seconds ago

DIG Operations holds open court

53 seconds ago

103 power pilferers held in Multan

55 seconds ago

ANF seizes 2.14 tons drugs in 32 operations; arres ..

10 minutes ago

FIA arrests an Indian national on illecit stay

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.