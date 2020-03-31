Secretary IT directs PSEB to prepare strategy to accelerate IT sector growth

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:35 AM

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to devise a comprehensive marketing plan and prepare strategy to accelerate growth of IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday directed the management of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to devise a comprehensive marketing plan and prepare strategy to accelerate growth of IT sector.

The secretary expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review efforts for enhancing Pakistan's IT industry exports.

The meeting was held through video conference and attended by officers of Ministry of IT and PSEB.

He also emphasised the need of providing IT companies the opportunities for international business solicitation and enhance efforts to locate opportunities in North America and Europe.

Earlier, PSEB Managing Director, Syed Ali Abbas Hasani, in his briefing stated that, Pakistan's IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services, had surged to US $887.470 million at a growth rate of 26.24% over the past eight months, in comparison to US $702.990 during the corresponding period last year.

Whereas the number of registered IT & ITeS companies have increased by a stellar 26.

35%.

He stated that Korean Exim Bank had principally agreed to provide funding for establishment of a state of the IT Park in Karachi and that training in emerging technologies of 2,000 fresh IT graduates and professionals working in the industry would start from May 2020. He said that maximum facilitation and strong incentives were being provided to the IT industry. PSEB is assisting 18 companies this year with coveted international certifications such as ISO27001, ISO20001, and CMMI Level-2 & 3. Ten companies have achieved certifications while the rest are in progress. Furthermore, PSEB has facilitated nearly 70 IT companies over the past eight months to participate in numerous events and trade fairs in Canada, China Dubai, Norway, Saudi Arabia and USA.

The Secretary IT lauded the ahcievements of IT sector noting that it is a matter of great pride that Pakistani IT companies are providing state of the art products and services to world's largest companies.

He said that efforts needed to be made to enhance perception of Pakistan's IT Industry in the global arena and to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan's IT industry in long term.

