Secretary IT Directs Speedy Utilization Of Projects' Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Secretary IT directs speedy utilization of projects' fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has directed the attached departments of the Ministry of IT & Telecom to accelerate the spending of funds allocated for respective projects for their speedy completion.

The Secretary IT directed this while chairing a meeting about Progress Review of PSDP FY-2020-21 here, said a press release issued on Friday. The meeting discussed ongoing IT projects and reviewed pace of working on the projects.

He said that speedy utilization of funds for the ongoing projects is vital for their timely completion.

Earlier, the chair was given detailed briefing about working and utilization of funds of IT projects of the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pak-Austria Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Haripur.

More Stories From Pakistan

