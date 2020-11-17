UrduPoint.com
Secretary IT Directs TF Management To Start Implementing Strategic Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary for Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Tuesday directed the Telecom Foundation (TF) management to start implementing strategic master plan.

Chairing Telecom Foundation board of Governors (BoG) meeting here, the Secretary also appreciated strategic master plan of TF and directed its management to start working on it as soon as possible, said a press release.

Managing Director Telecom Foundation Syed Zomma Mohiuddin briefed the chair about the first ever 5 year strategic master plan of TF and the initiatives to be taken under this plan.

He said that under the strategic master plan TF will carry out a complete digital transformation of its offices as well as its network of schools in 12 cities across the country.

He said that under this plan Telecom Foundation will build new schools in the rural areas as well as urban unserved areas of the country. A smart software technology park will also be built in Islamabad, he said. The chair was apprised that the Telecom Foundation will also arrange training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for professionals and unskilled labor in its institutes in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

