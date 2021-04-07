Secretary IT directs timely completion of projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has directed the attached departments of the Ministry of IT & Telecom to accelerate the pace of work on all the projects for their timely completion.

The Secretary IT gave this direction while chairing review meeting of the projects of Ministry of IT & Telecom held here on Wednesday to assess the pace of development of different IT projects, said a statement.

He appreciated the departments under the Ministry for fast moving projects and gave direction for further speeding up the work on the projects.

The Secretary IT also directed the concerned departments to expedite the process of utilization and indicate any hurdle for its quick removal.

It was also decided in the meeting to hold the review meeting of the projects of the Ministry of IT every week.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives from National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).