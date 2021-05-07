Secretary IT reviews progress on projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui here on Friday chaired a meeting regarding Progress Review of PSDP FY 2020-21.

The representatives of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO), Virtual University and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) presented details of the utilization of fund for their respective projects, said a news release.

The chair expressed satisfaction upon the working on the IT projects and gave direction for smooth running of the projects.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom.