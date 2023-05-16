Secretary IT & Telecom visits Huawei Smart Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Navid Ahmed Shaikh along with a delegation on Tuesday visited Huawei Smart Office.

The delegation was received by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Ethan Sun along with the senior management, said a news release issued here.

The delegation from the Ministry Of IT & Telecom included Additional Secretary Aisha Humera, Member IT Junaid Imam and DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim.