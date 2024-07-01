Secretary KA&GB Chairs High Level Meeting Regarding August 5 Events
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review the overall plan being devised to organize events on August 5, 2024, the 5th anniversary of Indian Illegal act of abolishing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review the overall plan being devised to organize events on August 5, 2024, the 5th anniversary of Indian Illegal act of abolishing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The meeting was attended by officials and focal persons of various ministries and departments including Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad Police, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Education, National Heritage and Culture Division, Cantonment Board, District Managements representatives of Islamabad & Rawalpindi and others, said a press release.
The meeting discussed and reviewed the overall plan regarding different events being organized by various ministries and departments on the fifth anniversary of Indian unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019.
Recent Stories
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film
100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalabad soon
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan
Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody1 hour ago
-
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed1 hour ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab CM's initiatives for ..1 hour ago
-
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson1 hour ago
-
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers1 hour ago
-
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers1 hour ago
-
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya1 hour ago
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music2 hours ago
-
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management2 hours ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report2 hours ago