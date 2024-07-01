Open Menu

Secretary KA&GB Chairs High Level Meeting Regarding August 5 Events

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Secretary KA&GB chairs high level meeting regarding August 5 events

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review the overall plan being devised to organize events on August 5, 2024, the 5th anniversary of Indian Illegal act of abolishing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review the overall plan being devised to organize events on August 5, 2024, the 5th anniversary of Indian Illegal act of abolishing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting was attended by officials and focal persons of various ministries and departments including Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad Police, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Education, National Heritage and Culture Division, Cantonment Board, District Managements representatives of Islamabad & Rawalpindi and others, said a press release.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the overall plan regarding different events being organized by various ministries and departments on the fifth anniversary of Indian unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Technology Education Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi August 2019 Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visi ..

PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of ..

Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film

58 minutes ago
 100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalaba ..

100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalabad soon

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in eac ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

1 hour ago
 Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 forma ..

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad

1 hour ago
 Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French e ..

Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election

17 seconds ago
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three l ..

Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed

1 hour ago
 Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Si ..

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..

1 hour ago
 BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

1 hour ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

1 hour ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

1 hour ago
 SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan