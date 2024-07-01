Secretary KA&GB chairs high level meeting regarding August 5 events

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review the overall plan being devised to organize events on August 5, 2024, the 5th anniversary of Indian Illegal act of abolishing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss and review the overall plan being devised to organize events on August 5, 2024, the 5th anniversary of Indian Illegal act of abolishing of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting was attended by officials and focal persons of various ministries and departments including Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad Police, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Education, National Heritage and Culture Division, Cantonment Board, District Managements representatives of Islamabad & Rawalpindi and others, said a press release.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the overall plan regarding different events being organized by various ministries and departments on the fifth anniversary of Indian unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019.