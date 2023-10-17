Open Menu

Secretary Labor & Manpower Visits WTTC Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Secretary Labor and Manpower Abdul Khaliq Mandukhel on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Directorate of Manpower and Women Technical Training Center (WTTC) Quetta and inspected the management

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Secretary Labor and Manpower Abdul Khaliq Mandukhel on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Directorate of Manpower and Women Technical Training Center (WTTC) Quetta and inspected the management.

Director Manpower Training Irshad Ahmed and other officers were also present on this occasion.

While talking to staff, he said that the officers and employees should perform their duties wholeheartedly and diligently to improve the efficiency of the department.

Negligence in duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he underlined.

He said that hardworking and dutiful officers and personnel would be encouraged for the progress of the department.

He further said that the present century was of knowledge and skill, therefore, all capacities should be utilized for the promotion of technical education in the province.

