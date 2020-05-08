UrduPoint.com
Secretary Labor Visits Field Hospital, Gets Briefed By Coordinator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Labour Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jaan Friday visited 100-bed field hospital set up for coronavirus patients here. Coordinator of the hospital Dr Zakir Ali briefed him about the facilities being provided at the hospital. He told that patients were brought to the hospital after screening for COVID-19 and were placed in three different wards.

The Green ward is for mild cases including flu, cough and body ache. Patients with flu, fever, sore throat and dry cough were placed in Yellow ward earmarked for moderate cases. Patients showing symptoms of flu, fever, pain in the throat, dry cough and problem of respiration will be admitted to Red ward dedicated to severe case-patients. The separate wards have been established for males and females at the hospital.

The secretary visited various sections of the hospital including screening area, wards and offices.

