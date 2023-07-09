Open Menu

Secretary Labor Visits Social Security Hospital

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Secretary Labor visits Social Security Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary for Labor & Human Resource Faisal Fareed on Sunday visited Punjab Employees Social Security Hospital Madina Town and reviewed medical facilities there.

He went to Cardiology Ward, Medical Ward, Dialysis Unit, Operation Theater, ICU, Medical education Wing, Medicine Store and Physiotherapy Unit and checked their record besides interacting with the admitted patients and their attendants. He inquired about the facilities provided for treatment of the patients and directed the hospital management to improve the treatment quality.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees for provision of quality health facilities to the people and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

Later, the secretary labor also planted a sapling in the lawn of social security hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Muhammad and others were present.

