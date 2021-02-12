HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Secretary Labour, Abdul Rasheed Solangi, has directed all the officers and staff of Sindh Labour Department to play their key role for providing the basic rights to the workers and in resolving their problems. He, while presiding over a meeting of officers of the department at Shahbaz Hall in Shahbaz Building here Friday, directed to ensure punctuality in their offices and to improve their performance besides fulfilling their onus of resolving the issues confronted by the workers and the trade unions. Solangi asked the officers to specially address the problems pertaining to child Labour and low paid workers. The Secretary observed that the labourers working in Nooriabad SITE area had been making certain complaints and directed the Labour officers to address the same.

He said the inspection in factories should be further improved so that the real and legitimate demands of the factory workers could be met by the department. He tasked the officers with collecting the data and registration information of all the factories. He emphasized on the need of liaison among the officers, business community traders and the labour unions. The meeting was attended by the officers from Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, MirpurKhas and other regions. On the occasion, the officers of all the regions briefed about performance of their respective offices.