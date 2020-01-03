Secretary Labour greets newly elected body of EFP

UrduPoint.com
Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Labour, Information and Archives, Rasheed Solangi on Friday congratulated new elected body of Employees Federation of Pakistan (EFP).

In a felicitation message, Solangi said that it was very historical occasion that three women directors have been elected in this election.

Zaki Ahmed Khan were elected as President Employers Federation of Pakistan for the term 2020-2022.

Secretary General EFP Fasihul Karim Siddiqi said that the board of directors meeting which was held on January 01 2020 also approved growth strategy for 2020-22 as well as the formation of sub-committees.

The Board also appointed Mian Adrees, Haji M. Javed, Akram Farid, and Ismail Sattar as Chief of Punjab, KPK, Islamabad and Balochistan Chapters respectively.

Majeed Aziz and Fasihul Karim Siddiqi and others members were also present.

