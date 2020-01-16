UrduPoint.com
Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department Visits School

Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department Sarah Aslam Thursday visited the Workers Welfare School Morga and congratulated the principal over 100 per cent results of the school

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department Sarah Aslam Thursday visited the Workers Welfare School Morga and congratulated the principal over 100 per cent results of the school.

She lauded the efforts and hard work of the principal and ordered for repairing windows, doors and furniture at the schools, according to a handout issued here on Thursday She also visited Social Security dispensary Attock and ordered for ensuring provision of better healthcare facilities.

The welfare of registered industrial workers and their family members was the top priority of the government, she added.

