Secretary labour visits Social Security Hospital, Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Secretary Labour and Human Resource Faisal Farid has said that after approval of the provincial cabinet, a formal notification of the minimum wage of Rs 32,000 per month would be issued.

In this regard, all relevant departments have sent the matter to Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, which will be implemented in the next few days and a formal notification will be issued. He expressed these views while talking to representatives of trade union and civil society on the occasion of a detailed visit to Social Security Hospital Sialkot and Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot.

Faisal Farid said the proposal of setting up a burns unit at the Social Security Hospital Sialkot would also be considered. He said efficiency of the existing dispensaries would also be increased while insulin will also be provided in all dispensaries. Apart from this, by abolishing the referral system, the patients who come directly to the hospital would also be treated and they would be provided with treatment facilities.

During his visit to Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot, the secretary said a new school would also be established in Sialkot for children of labourers, while the evening shift would also be run in the existing school. He said the applications for marriage, death grants and scholarships for families of workers working in factories have been made online, due to which all these applications have now been notified to the applicant through a message.

Deputy Director Labour Sialkot Muhammad Tayyab Work, MS Social Security Hospital Sialkot Dr Muhammad Adnan, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot Shazia, Provincial President of Pakistan Workers Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Syed Farid Hussain Shah of National Labour Federation, Executive Director Community Concern Abdul Shakoor Mirza and others were present.