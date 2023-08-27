Open Menu

Secretary Labour Visits Social Security Hospital, Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Secretary labour visits Social Security Hospital, Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Secretary Labour and Human Resource Faisal Farid has said that after approval of the provincial cabinet, a formal notification of the minimum wage of Rs 32,000 per month would be issued.

In this regard, all relevant departments have sent the matter to Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, which will be implemented in the next few days and a formal notification will be issued. He expressed these views while talking to representatives of trade union and civil society on the occasion of a detailed visit to Social Security Hospital Sialkot and Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot.

Faisal Farid said the proposal of setting up a burns unit at the Social Security Hospital Sialkot would also be considered. He said efficiency of the existing dispensaries would also be increased while insulin will also be provided in all dispensaries. Apart from this, by abolishing the referral system, the patients who come directly to the hospital would also be treated and they would be provided with treatment facilities.

During his visit to Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot, the secretary said a new school would also be established in Sialkot for children of labourers, while the evening shift would also be run in the existing school. He said the applications for marriage, death grants and scholarships for families of workers working in factories have been made online, due to which all these applications have now been notified to the applicant through a message.

Deputy Director Labour Sialkot Muhammad Tayyab Work, MS Social Security Hospital Sialkot Dr Muhammad Adnan, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Public School Sialkot Shazia, Provincial President of Pakistan Workers Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Syed Farid Hussain Shah of National Labour Federation, Executive Director Community Concern Abdul Shakoor Mirza and others were present.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Civil Society Marriage Visit Sialkot All From Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

17 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

17 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

17 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

17 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

17 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan